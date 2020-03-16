डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जगाईं उम्मीदें पर कोरोना वायरस का 'ग्रहण', 'आर्थिक संकट' में गाइड

{"_id":"5e6f276b8ebc3ea7bb044881","slug":"tourist-guide-business-effects-by-corona-virus-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', '\u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f276b8ebc3ea7bb044881","slug":"tourist-guide-business-effects-by-corona-virus-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', '\u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर मास्क लगाए पहुंचे सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f276b8ebc3ea7bb044881","slug":"tourist-guide-business-effects-by-corona-virus-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', '\u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f276b8ebc3ea7bb044881","slug":"tourist-guide-business-effects-by-corona-virus-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', '\u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर आए कम सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f276b8ebc3ea7bb044881","slug":"tourist-guide-business-effects-by-corona-virus-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', '\u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा के अकबर टूम पर मास्क लगाए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f276b8ebc3ea7bb044881","slug":"tourist-guide-business-effects-by-corona-virus-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923', '\u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala