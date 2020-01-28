शहर चुनें

तय समय से पहले ही बंद किया ताजमहल में प्रवेश, दीदार न होने पर मायूस होकर लौटे पर्यटक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 12:14 AM IST
ताज का दीदार न होने पर मायूस हुए पर्यटक
1 of 5
ताज का दीदार न होने पर मायूस हुए पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर सोमवार को पर्यटकों को घंटों तक परेशान होना पड़ा। ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जायर मेसियस बोलोनसरो के आगमन के कारण ताज को बंद करने का समय दोपहर तीन बजे से था, लेकिन दोपहर 12.30 बजे ही पर्यटकों का प्रवेश बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद ज्यादातर पर्यटक बगैर ताज देखे मायूस होकर लौट गए।
taj mahal tourists jair bolonsaro
