तय समय से पहले ही बंद किया ताजमहल में प्रवेश, दीदार न होने पर मायूस होकर लौटे पर्यटक

{"_id":"5e2f2d748ebc3e4b000f45b7","slug":"thousand-tourists-did-not-show-the-taj-mahal-due-to-president-of-brazil-visits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092f \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताज का दीदार न होने पर मायूस हुए पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने लगाय बैरियर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज का दीदार न होने पर मायूस हुए पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मायूस होकर पर्यटक लौटे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में प्रवेश न मिलने पर मायूस पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला