गणतंत्र दिवस: थ्री नॉट थ्री की अंतिम विदाई, परेड सलामी में राज्यमंत्री ने किया पुलिस को नमन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 11:11 AM IST
पुलिस लाइन में राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
पुलिस लाइन में राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणतंत्र दिवस का पर्व आगरा में धूमधाम से मनाया गया। पुलिस लाइन में इस अवसर पर आयोजन हुए। राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह ने पुलिस परेड में सलामी ली। परेड के दौरान पुलिस के जवान जोश, साहस और उत्साह से लबरेज थे।
 
last farewell to three not three rifle republic day 2020 january 26
पुलिस लाइन में राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
पुलिस लाइन में राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस लाइन
पुलिस लाइन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि राज्य मंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह थे
कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि राज्य मंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह थे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी
दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस लाइन परेड में नागरिक सुरक्षा कोर
पुलिस लाइन परेड में नागरिक सुरक्षा कोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अल मदीना वेलफेयर सोसाइटी की ओर से किया गया ध्वजारोहण
अल मदीना वेलफेयर सोसाइटी की ओर से किया गया ध्वजारोहण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
