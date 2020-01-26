गणतंत्र दिवस: थ्री नॉट थ्री की अंतिम विदाई, परेड सलामी में राज्यमंत्री ने किया पुलिस को नमन

{"_id":"5e2d23648ebc3e99ea77f289","slug":"republic-day-celebration-in-agra-police-line-parade-ground-last-farewell-to-three-not-three-rifle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u0925\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0949\u091f \u0925\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u092e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस लाइन में राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस लाइन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि राज्य मंत्री चौधरी उदयभान सिंह थे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस लाइन परेड में नागरिक सुरक्षा कोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अल मदीना वेलफेयर सोसाइटी की ओर से किया गया ध्वजारोहण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला