बाहरी होने का नुकसान, खुद के लिए भी नहीं कर पाएंगे मतदान, ब्रज में हैं ऐसे कई उम्मीदवार

{"_id":"5caad835bdec2213e30559b5","slug":"these-candidates-will-not-be-able-to-vote-for-himself-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ये प्रत्याशी खुद के लिए नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट
{"_id":"5caad835bdec2213e30559b5","slug":"these-candidates-will-not-be-able-to-vote-for-himself-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा से कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी प्रीता हरित और बसपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सोनी
{"_id":"5caad835bdec2213e30559b5","slug":"these-candidates-will-not-be-able-to-vote-for-himself-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर सीकरी से बसपा प्रत्याशी श्रीभगवान शर्मा, कांग्रेस के राज बब्बर
{"_id":"5caad835bdec2213e30559b5","slug":"these-candidates-will-not-be-able-to-vote-for-himself-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा उम्मीदवार हेमा मालिनी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caad835bdec2213e30559b5","slug":"these-candidates-will-not-be-able-to-vote-for-himself-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अक्षय यादव और शिवपाल यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caad835bdec2213e30559b5","slug":"these-candidates-will-not-be-able-to-vote-for-himself-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद सीट से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चौधरी बशीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला