Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   these candidates will not be able to vote for himself in lok sabha elections 2019

बाहरी होने का नुकसान, खुद के लिए भी नहीं कर पाएंगे मतदान, ब्रज में हैं ऐसे कई उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 10:56 AM IST
ये प्रत्याशी खुद के लिए नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट
ये प्रत्याशी खुद के लिए नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट
ब्रज में ऐसे कई उम्मीदवार हैं जिन्हें खुद का वोट नहीं मिल पाएगा। अगर इनके परिजन इन्हें चुनना चाहें तो वे भी इनके लिए मतदान नहीं कर पाएंगे। एक एक वोट की मारामारी में एक वोट की कीमत वहां ज्यादा महसूस होगी जहां मुकाबले कांटे का है। ये लोग चुनाव लड़ने बाहर से आए हैं। इसकी ही इनको कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी।
ये प्रत्याशी खुद के लिए नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट
आगरा से कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी प्रीता हरित और बसपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सोनी
फतेहपुर सीकरी से बसपा प्रत्याशी श्रीभगवान शर्मा, कांग्रेस के राज बब्बर
भाजपा उम्मीदवार हेमा मालिनी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अक्षय यादव और शिवपाल यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद सीट से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चौधरी बशीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
