सियासत के लिए ही याद आती हैं महापुरुषों की प्रतिमाएं, ऐसे कोई नहीं देता ध्यान, हकीकत आप खुद देख लें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 04:32 PM IST
आगरा के नगर निगम परिसर में किसकी मूर्ति लगे, किसकी हटे, इस मुद्दे पर ताल ठोकने वाले हजार लोग हैं। सत्ताधारी पार्टी भाजपा के सांसद और मेयर में भी वाक्य युद्घ चल रहा है।
