Uttar Pradesh › Agra › tanker Crush cottage Father and son dead two injured at bewar

अनियंत्रित टैंकर झोपड़ी में घुसा, पिता पुत्र की मौत के बाद परिवार में मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 06:24 PM IST
हादसे में मारे गए पिता-पुत्र के फाइल फोटो
हादसे में मारे गए पिता-पुत्र के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेवर में अनियंत्रित टैंकर शनिवार देर रात सरकारी अस्पताल किनारे बनी लोहापीटा समाज की झोपड़ी में घुस गया। टैंकर की चपेट में आकर झोपड़ी में मौजूद पिता-पुत्र की मौत हो गई। वहीं महिला सहित दो लोग घायल हो गए। हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गया। घायलों को अस्पताल भेजने के साथ ही शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजे गए।
 
father and son dead tanker crush cottage two died
हादसे में मारे गए पिता-पुत्र के फाइल फोटो
हादसे में मारे गए पिता-पुत्र के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में मारे गए पिता और पुत्र के परिजन पोस्टमार्टम गृह पर
हादसे में मारे गए पिता और पुत्र के परिजन पोस्टमार्टम गृह पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूरज का फाइल फोटो
सूरज का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंटी का फाइल फोटो
बंटी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के घायल का हाल जानते परिजन
हादसे के घायल का हाल जानते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
