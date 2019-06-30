अनियंत्रित टैंकर झोपड़ी में घुसा, पिता पुत्र की मौत के बाद परिवार में मचा कोहराम

{"_id":"5d18af4a8ebc3e3cb5446b94","slug":"tanker-crush-cottage-father-and-son-dead-two-injured-at-bewar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में मारे गए पिता-पुत्र के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में मारे गए पिता और पुत्र के परिजन पोस्टमार्टम गृह पर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूरज का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंटी का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के घायल का हाल जानते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला