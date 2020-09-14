विश्वविख्यात स्मारक ताजमहल 21 सितंबर से खुलेगा, कोरोना महामारी में नए नियमों से मिलेगा प्रवेश

{"_id":"5f5f0e878ebc3e5aa550cae0","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-guideline-for-entey-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 21 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5f0e878ebc3e5aa550cae0","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-guideline-for-entey-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 21 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के प्रवेश से पहले टिकट खिड़की से हटाए रैलिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5f0e878ebc3e5aa550cae0","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-guideline-for-entey-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 21 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर के एक स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5f0e878ebc3e5aa550cae0","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-guideline-for-entey-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 21 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f5f0e878ebc3e5aa550cae0","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-guideline-for-entey-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0935\u093f\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 21 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला