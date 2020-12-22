शहर चुनें
ताजमहल की दक्षिण-पश्चिमी मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू, उक्रेन के उपराष्ट्रपति ने देखा स्मारक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 10:07 PM IST
ताजमहल: मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू
1 of 5
ताजमहल: मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की दक्षिण-पश्चिमी मीनार का संरक्षण कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग ने मडपैक थेरेपी के बाद इस मीनार से निकले पत्थरों को फिर से लगाने के लिए पाड़ बांधी है।
city & states agra uttar pradesh taj mahal the vice president of ukraine south western tower work on tajmahal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

ताजमहल: मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू
ताजमहल: मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू
मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उक्रेन के उपराष्ट्रपति ने देखा स्मारक
उक्रेन के उपराष्ट्रपति ने देखा स्मारक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा
ताजमहल आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
