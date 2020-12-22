ताजमहल की दक्षिण-पश्चिमी मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू, उक्रेन के उपराष्ट्रपति ने देखा स्मारक

{"_id":"5fe21fef8ebc3e3d4574feac","slug":"tajmahal-the-work-of-changing-stone-at-south-western-tower","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923-\u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0909\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल: मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उक्रेन के उपराष्ट्रपति ने देखा स्मारक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला