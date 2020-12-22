Agra Car Fire: मदद के लिए पहुंचे थे लोग, आग के कारण नहीं बचा सके पांच जिंदगियां

{"_id":"5fe22f7d8ebc3e41a325c151","slug":"five-people-burnt-in-car-accident-at-yamuna-expressway-inside-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Agra Car Fire: \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना: इसी कंटेनर से टकराई थी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार सवार मृतकों में शामिल मुरली व पत्नी की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कंटेनर में फंसी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला