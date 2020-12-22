शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Five People Burnt In Car Accident At Yamuna Expressway Inside Story

Agra Car Fire: मदद के लिए पहुंचे थे लोग, आग के कारण नहीं बचा सके पांच जिंदगियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 12:08 AM IST
कार हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के फाइल फोटो
1 of 7
कार हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार से चीखों की तेज आवाज आ रही थी, महिलाएं चिल्ला रही थीं, कोई बचाओ, कोई बचाओ, एक  पुरुष कह रहा था, शीशा तोड़ दो, हमें निकाल लो लेकिन हम इतने बेबस थे कि मदद नहीं कर पाए, आग विकराल थी, लपटें इतनी फैली हुई थीं कि  जो नजदीक जाता, झुलस जाता, मजबूरी में दूर से देखते रहे, चीखें धीमी होती गई, अंदर पांच जिंदगियां एक एक कर दम तोड़ती गई... बेबसी का यह दर्द उन लोगों ने बयां किया जो मौके पर सबसे पहले पहुंचे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh road accident five people burnt car accident car accident news yamuna expressway news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना
Agra

Agra Car Fire: एक्सप्रेसवे पर जलती कार में फंसे लोग मदद को चीखते रहे, लपटों के आगे बेबस थे ग्रामीण

22 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल: मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू
Agra

ताजमहल की दक्षिण-पश्चिमी मीनार के पत्थर बदलने का काम शुरू, उक्रेन के उपराष्ट्रपति ने देखा स्मारक

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
mercedes

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
हरेश पचौरी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हरेश पचौरी हत्याकांडः 50 लोगों से पूछताछ, नतीजा सिफर, परिवार में आक्रोश

23 दिसंबर 2020

नशे की दवाओं के अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के सदस्य
Agra

नशे की दवाओं के अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के चार और तस्कर गिरफ्तार, 1.50 करोड़ की दवाएं जब्त

23 दिसंबर 2020

क्या नववर्ष में आपको मिलेगा उन्नति का मार्ग ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से, आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

क्या नववर्ष में आपको मिलेगा उन्नति का मार्ग ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से, आज ही बनवाएं
काशी विश्वनाथ दरबार पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Varanasi

ओडिशा के बालेश्वर के गुलाबी पत्थर से चमकेगा काशी विश्वनाथ धाम, मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया निरीक्षण

23 दिसंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: कंचन को मिली अग्रिम जमानत, पति का आपराधिक इतिहास छिपाने को दिया था शपथ पत्र, जांच में हुआ खुलासा

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कार हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के फाइल फोटो
कार हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना: इसी कंटेनर से टकराई थी कार
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना: इसी कंटेनर से टकराई थी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार सवार मृतकों में शामिल मुरली व पत्नी की फाइल फोटो
कार सवार मृतकों में शामिल मुरली व पत्नी की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कंटेनर में फंसी कार
कंटेनर में फंसी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X