ताज महल पर 'नई व्यवस्था' को पर्यटकों ने सराहा बोले- 'वाह ताज', अब ऐसे मिलेगा प्रवेश

{"_id":"5cfd1eccbdec22076f512c22","slug":"taj-mahal-turnstile-gate-successful-trial-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 '\u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0924\u093e\u091c', \u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर टर्न स्टाइल गेट के बाद चेकिंग से गुजरते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश के लिए लाइन में लगे सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला