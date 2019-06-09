अलीगढ़ हत्याकांडः आरोपी आगरा जेल आए तो होगा बुरा अंजाम, हिन्दू महासभा का एलान

{"_id":"5cfd2c57bdec2207571f7064","slug":"hindu-mahasabha-protest-over-aligarh-child-murder-gangajal-on-agra-district-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को शिफ्ट करने की सूचना पर गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को आगरा जेल में भेजे जाने की सूचना पर प्रदर्शन करते हिन्दूवादी संगठन के कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिन्दू महासभा के कार्यकर्ता जेल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेल के बाद ज्ञापन देते हिन्दू महासभा के पदाधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला