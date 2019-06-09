शहर चुनें

Hindu Mahasabha Protest over Aligarh Child Murder Gangajal on Agra District Jail

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांडः आरोपी आगरा जेल आए तो होगा बुरा अंजाम, हिन्दू महासभा का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 09:48 PM IST
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को शिफ्ट करने की सूचना पर गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को शिफ्ट करने की सूचना पर गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ में दुष्कर्म के बाद बच्ची की हत्या के बाद हिन्दूवादी संगठनों में जबरदस्त गुस्सा है। वहीं परिजनों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए प्रदर्शन किए जा रहे हैं। आरोपियों को आगरा की जिला जेल में भेजे जाने की सूचना पर हिंदू महासभा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिला जेल के बाहर अर्द्धनग्न प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने एलान किया कि बच्ची के हत्यारोपियों को आगरा की जमीन पर कदम नहीं रखने देंगे। 
aligarh murder case hindu mahasabha gangajal on jail
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को शिफ्ट करने की सूचना पर गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को शिफ्ट करने की सूचना पर गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को आगरा जेल में भेजे जाने की सूचना पर प्रदर्शन करते हिन्दूवादी संगठन के कार्यकर्ता
अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को आगरा जेल में भेजे जाने की सूचना पर प्रदर्शन करते हिन्दूवादी संगठन के कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग
गंगाजल छिड़कते हिन्दू महासभा के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिन्दू महासभा के कार्यकर्ता जेल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
हिन्दू महासभा के कार्यकर्ता जेल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते हुए। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेल के बाद ज्ञापन देते हिन्दू महासभा के पदाधिकारी
जेल के बाद ज्ञापन देते हिन्दू महासभा के पदाधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
