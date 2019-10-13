शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Taj Mahal Sharad Purnima Night View Latest News in Hindi

ताजमहल पर 'चमकी' देखने को पर्यटक बेताब, दूधिया रोशनी में नहाया 'संगमरमरी हुस्न'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 10:28 AM IST
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू
1 of 5
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की ‘चमकी’ देखने के लिए पर्यटक बेताब हैं। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि रविवार को नाइट व्यू देखने के लिए टिकट की मारामारी रही। टिकट न मिलने पर हंगामा भी हुआ। बड़ी मुश्किल से लोग समझे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
taj mahal full moon taj mahal taj mahal full moon night visit
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रोशनी से जगमग भगवान श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

शरद पूर्णिमाः श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान की अलौकिक सुंदरता, चंद्रलोक के स्वरूप में सजा मंदिर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़
Agra

सपनों को मिलेंगे पंख: अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में दिखा छात्रों में जोश

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
karva chauth 2019 Rare Coincidence After 70 years Auspicious Time for puja and see moon
Dehradun

करवाचौथ 2019: 70 साल बाद बन रहा खास योग, इस बार 13 घंटे 56 मिनट का होगा व्रत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricketer Manish Pandey and Actress Ashrita Shetty Marriage with Pahadi Tradition
Dehradun

पहाड़ी रीति रिवाज से होगी क्रिकेटर मनीष पांडे और अश्रिता की शादी, मुंबई में लेंगे सात फेरे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करतीं राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
Agra

राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने गांव में लगाई चौपाल, ग्रामीणों को दिलाया पानी बचाने का संकल्प

13 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल पर 'चमकी'...जिसे देखने को सालभर इंतजार करते हैं पर्यटक, जानिए क्या है खासियत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला (फाइल)
Agra

शरद पूर्णिमा: आज स्वर्ण-रजत सिंहासन पर ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी देंगे विशेष दर्शन, यह है आरती का समय

13 अक्टूबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर के 99 फीसदी इलाकों में आवाजाही पर अब कोई पाबंदी नहीं, पर्यटकों को मिलेगी विशेष इंटरनेट सुविधा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
विज्ञापन
राज्यपाल ने की गर्भवती सुधा की गोद भराई
Agra

राज्यपाल ने की गर्भवती सुधा की गोद भराई, 'मां' बनकर महिलाओं को दी स्वस्थ जीवन की सीख

13 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

PHOTOS: यूपी स्टेट सीनियर बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता में कानपुर के खिलाड़ियों का जलवा, इन्होंने मारा मैदान

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
डांडिया डांस
Kanpur

डांडिया उत्सवडांडिया उत्सव में बॉलीवुड गानों की तेज धुनों पर महिलाओं ने जमकर लगाए ठुमके, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना भर्ती रैली
Jammu

सेना भर्ती रैली: आतंकियों के गढ़ रहे इलाकों के युवा बोले- दहशतगर्दी नहीं, इज्जत भरी जिंदगी चाहिए

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री दद्दू प्रसाद ने सपा प्रत्याशी का किया समर्थन 
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: यूपी की इस सीट पर जीत दर्ज करने के लिए सपा ने खेला दांव, राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

छात्रा को रौंदने वाले ट्रक में गुस्साई भीड़ ने लगाई आग
Kanpur

बांदा-टांडा हाईवे पर गिट्टी लदे ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार छात्रा को रौंदा, गुस्साई भीड़ ने ट्रक फूंका

12 अक्टूबर 2019

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्यडिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए
Farrukhabad

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने पाकिस्तान पर साधा निशाना, बोले ‘पीओके को भारत का हिस्सा बनाने का काम शुरू’

12 अक्टूबर 2019

शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी
Jammu

सिलीगुड़ी के जवान को सेना ने दी अंतिम विदाई, मां से आखिरी बार बोला था आपकी चाय बहुत याद आती है

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलंदशहर में दर्दनाक हादसा
Aligarh

रेनू की नहीं थी संतान, संजना में बसी थी जान, सूनी गोद भरने को मन्नत मांगने वैष्णो देवी गया था परिवार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

International Kullu Dussehra four Thousand women Mahanati gave message of swachhta and poshan
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू दशहरा: चार हजार महिलाओं ने महानाटी से दिया स्वच्छता और पोषण का संदेश

12 अक्टूबर 2019

जुआणी देव
Himachal Pradesh

देवताओं को नमन, संभालते हैं ट्रैफिक, तंबाकू-बीड़ी व पेड़ कटान पर प्रतिबंध

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलंदशहर में दर्दनाक हादसा
Bulandshahar

हे मां! अधूरी रह गई तेरी तीर्थ यात्रा, हमारा तो पूरा परिवार ही उजड़ गया, परिजनों को देख हर आंख हुई नम

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पीसीएस-2017
Lucknow

पीसीएस 2017: विपरीत परिस्थितियों में हासिल की सफलता तो किसी ने मां के सपने को किया साकार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

गठिया से घबराएं नहीं, ये लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सावधान, इन खाद्य पदार्थों का करें सेवन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की दीदार
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की दीदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का बड़ा बयान बोले, सबसे सुखी मुस्लिम भारत में

भारत के मुसलमान दुनियाभर के मुसलमानों के मुकाबले सबसे ज्यादा खुश हैं। ये बड़ा बयान आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने दिया। आरएसएस की बैठक में हिस्सा लेने ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर पहुंचे मोहन भागवत ने कहा कि यहूदियों को भी शरण भारत आकर मिली।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

सिंधिया 1:34

पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह के साथ एक ही पोस्टर में नजर आए ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया

13 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट 4:28

भारतीय क्रिकेटर विजय मर्चेंट के क्रिकेट करियर और जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दमयंती बेन 1:22

पीएम मोदी की भजीती दमयंती बेन के साथ दिल्ली में लूट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:36

पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग की मुलाकात, कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई बात

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)