विज्ञापन
ताजमहल के आसपास घरों में हर वक्त होगी 'गंगाजल' की आपूर्ति, स्मार्ट मीटर से आएगा बिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 02:55 PM IST
गंगाजल
1 of 5
गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में सिकंदरा के बाद जीवनी मंडी वॉटरवर्क्स से भी गंगाजल की आपूर्ति शुरू हो चुकी है। घर-घर तक पहुंच रहे गंगाजल को व्यर्थ न बहाया जाए, इसलिए बिजली की तरह पानी के लिए स्मार्ट मीटर लगाए जाने की तैयारी है। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत ताजमहल के पास 142.6 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने काम शुरू भी कर दिया गया है। मई 2021 तक ताजमहल के पास 22,847 घरों तक स्मार्ट मीटर और पूरे दिन पानी देने की योजना शुरू करने का दावा किया गया है।
ganga water water supply taj mahal
विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
गंगाजल
गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाजल का प्लांट
गंगाजल का प्लांट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाटर वर्क्स
वाटर वर्क्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाजल
गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
