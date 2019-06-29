शहर चुनें

Agra

साइकिल पर सवार होकर ताजमहल पहुंचे एसएसपी, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 02:21 PM IST
पुलिसकर्मी से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
पुलिसकर्मी से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
आगरा के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक जोगेंद्र कुमार ने शनिवार की सुबह पर्यटन थाने का औचक निरीक्षण किया। वो साइकिल पर सवार होकर यहां पहुंचे। इसके बाद उन्होंने ताजमहल की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को परखा। इस दौरान एसएसपी ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए।
पुलिसकर्मी से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
पुलिसकर्मी से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
पर्यटन थाने में एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
पर्यटन थाने में एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
पर्यटकों से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
पर्यटकों से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
शिल्पग्राम का निरीक्षण करते एसएसपी
शिल्पग्राम का निरीक्षण करते एसएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
आगरा के एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
