साइकिल पर सवार होकर ताजमहल पहुंचे एसएसपी, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा

{"_id":"5d1726918ebc3e3c923dfce0","slug":"ssp-jogendra-kumar-inspection-the-security-arrangement-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940, \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092f\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिसकर्मी से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
पर्यटन थाने में एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
पर्यटकों से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
शिल्पग्राम का निरीक्षण करते एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला