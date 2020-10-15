महिला को जिंदा जलाकर मारने का मामलाः एसएसपी ने चौकी प्रभारी लाइन किए, एससी-एसटी मुकदमे की होगी जांच

{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी दंपती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87c6d15572f0248f42f80b","slug":"ssp-babaloo-kumar-line-hazir-ssi-in-case-of-woman-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला