शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Ssp Babaloo Kumar Line Hazir Ssi In Case Of Woman Burnt Alive

महिला को जिंदा जलाकर मारने का मामलाः एसएसपी ने चौकी प्रभारी लाइन किए, एससी-एसटी मुकदमे की होगी जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 09:23 AM IST
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
1 of 7
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के पुष्पांजलि ईको सिटी कॉलोनी में संगीता को जिंदा जलाए जाने की घटना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने एडीजी जोन अजय आनंद को फोन निर्देश दिए हैं कि दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर भी कार्रवाई की जाए। इसके बाद एसएसपी बबलू कुमार ने ताजगंज थाना की एकता चौकी प्रभारी योगेश कुमार को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया। माना जा रहा है कि अभी और भी पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh woman burnt alive case woman burnt to death ex armyman wife sc st act

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड मामले में चौंकाने वाल खुलासा, खुफिया विभाग के रडार पर पुलिस, जांच शुरु

15 अक्टूबर 2020

बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Aligarh

हाथरस केस: सीबीआई ने खंगाले जिला अस्पताल के रिकॉर्ड, नहीं मिला बिटिया को भर्ती करने का सीसीटीवी फुटेज

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
सपना चौधरी और वीर साहू
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू समेत 65 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पत्नी और बेटे पर छिड़ा विवाद

15 अक्टूबर 2020

गंदगी देख सांसद ने खुद लगाया झाड़ू।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: शूटिंग के दौरान दिखी गंदगी तो खुद झाड़ू लगाने लगे सांसद रवि किशन, दे डाली ये नसीहत

15 अक्टूबर 2020

कुंडली में कौन से ग्रह होते है अशुभ घटनाओं के कारक ?
astrology

कुंडली में कौन से ग्रह होते है अशुभ घटनाओं के कारक ?
आईएएस अनुज मलिक। (File)
Gorakhpur

इस महिला आईएएस की गाड़ी पर हुआ था पथराव, अपने काम के दम पर जीता लोगों का दिल

15 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के साथ पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ब्रह्माशंकर त्रिपाठी।
Deoria

जानिए कैसे शुरू हुआ था इस पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री का राजनीतिक सफर, पांच बार रह चुके हैं विधायक

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

cement trader murder
Meerut

प्रदीप आत्रेय हत्याकांड: छह दिन, 100 से ज्यादा से पूछताछ, वारदात के सिरे नहीं जोड़ पा रही पुलिस  

15 अक्टूबर 2020

साजो सामान को पूरी तरह सैनिटाइज किया गया।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: रामलीला का मंचन आज से शुरू, स्टेज और ग्राउंड को किया गया सैनिटाइज

14 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
सपा नेता की संपत्तियां कुर्क की गईं
Hardoi

हरदोई: सपा नेता की 4.6 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्तियां कुर्क, गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत हुई कार्रवाई

14 अक्टूबर 2020

lord buddha
Gorakhpur

यहां बुलेट प्रूफ दरवाजे के अंदर रखी है भगवान बुद्ध की अस्थियां, तस्वीरों में देखें मंदिर की सुंदरता

14 अक्टूबर 2020

कुंडली में कौन से ग्रह होते है अशुभ घटनाओं के कारक ?
astrology

कुंडली में कौन से ग्रह होते है अशुभ घटनाओं के कारक ?
नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

हमने समाज के हर तबके का उत्थान किया : नीतीश कुमार

14 अक्टूबर 2020

तेजस्वी यादव
Bihar

नियोजित शिक्षकों को समान काम के बदले देंगे समान वेतन : तेजस्वी

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Mussoorie Car Accident News: Five Friends Car Fell into Ditch during Return from George Everest, Two dies, Photos
Dehradun

मसूरी घूमने निकले थे पांच दोस्त, लौटते वक्त हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा, मच गई चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

महिला को जलाकर मारने का मामला: पूर्व सैनिक ने मांगा एक करोड़ मुआवजा, अधिकारियों के आश्वासन पर अंतिम संस्कार

14 अक्टूबर 2020

model town hit and run case
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिट एंड रन केस में बड़ा खुलासा, नाबालिग कार ड्राइवर ने ली थी दो बहनों की जान, पीड़ित पिता बोले- मेरी बेटियां...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

वाराणसी दुर्गा पूजा।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: दुर्गा पूजा पर प्रशासन की नई गाइडलाइन, इन जगहों पर पंडाल लगाने की अनुमति नहीं

14 अक्टूबर 2020

हाजी इकबाल के घर पर ईडी का छापाॉ
Meerut

ईडी का छापा... बसपा पूर्व एमएलसी के मकान में कई घंटे चली पूछताछ, खुलेंगे बड़े राज, तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Woman changed his statement in Sexual harassment case of Swami Chinmayanand.
Lucknow

चिन्मयानंद मामले में बयान से मुकरने वाली पीड़िता ने कही ये बातें, जानें- पहले दिए गए बयान से कितना अंतर है

14 अक्टूबर 2020

चिन्मयानंद केस
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केसः दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगाने से लेकर पीड़िता के मुकरने तक, पढ़ें कब क्या हुआ

14 अक्टूबर 2020

dehradun news: encroachment removing campaign second day in dehradun some businessman against some removing self
Dehradun

देहरादून : पलटन बाजार में कुछ व्यापारियों ने किया अभियान का विरोध तो कुछ खुद ही हटाने लगे अतिक्रमण, तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

घटनास्थल और मृतक बहनों की फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कार की जोरदार टक्कर से हवा में 10 फीट उछलकर सड़क पर गिरीं दो बहनें, मची चीख-पुकार

14 अक्टूबर 2020

अस्पताल में भर्ती छात्र
Meerut

इकलौते बेटे की हालत देख बदहवास हुई मां, पिता भी नहीं रोक पा रहे आंसू, ये है पूरा मामला

14 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद
एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी दंपती
आरोपी दंपती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited