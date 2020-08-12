शहर चुनें
इस्कॉन मंदिर में होगा भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का अभिषेक, कोरोना के चलते सील है आवासीय बिल्डिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 12:48 PM IST
इस्कॉन मंदिर
इस्कॉन मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी का पर्व ब्रज में उत्साह और उमंग के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इस्कॉन मंदिर और इससे जुड़े आवासीय क्षेत्र में संक्रमित व्यक्तियों की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद नगर निगम प्रशासन ने संबंधित इलाके को सील कर दिया है। लेकिन जन्माष्टमी का पर्व यहां भी श्रद्घाभाव से मनाया जाएगा।

संबंधित खबर: श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी से पहले वृंदावन का इस्कॉन मंदिर सील, विदेशी भक्त सहित 16 कोरोना संक्रमित

 
coronavirus janmashtami 2019 in iskcon temple iskcon mandir mathura

इस्कॉन मंदिर
इस्कॉन मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस्कॉन मंदिर वृंदावन
इस्कॉन मंदिर वृंदावन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर
वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
इस्कॉन मंदिर में की गई सजावट (फाइल फोटो)
इस्कॉन मंदिर में की गई सजावट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
