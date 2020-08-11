शहर चुनें
मथुरा से नंदगांव तक श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की धूम, रोशनी से नहाए मंदिर, देखें ब्रज की अद्भुत की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 09:20 PM IST
जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजे मंदिर
जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजे मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर ब्रज में उमंग और उल्लास है। कान्हा का जन्मोत्सव मनाने के लिए मंदिरों को भव्य रूप से सजाया गया है। इस बार भले ही कोरोना के कारण मंदिरों में भक्त अपने आराध्य के दर्शन साक्षात् नहीं कर पाएं, लेकिन ब्रज के लाला के स्वागत में कोई कमी नहीं है। मथुरा के श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान लेकर नंदगांव तक आस्था की अद्भुत आभा बिखर रही है। वृंदावन के मंदिर भी रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगा उठे। राधा के गांव बरसाना में भी जन्मोत्सव की धूम है। 
जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजे मंदिर
जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजे मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुरजी को अर्पित की पोशाक
ठाकुरजी को अर्पित की पोशाक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर का भागवत भवन
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर का भागवत भवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश का आंगन
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश का आंगन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृंदावन का बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
वृंदावन का बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी से नहाया नंदबाबा मंदिर
रोशनी से नहाया नंदबाबा मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधा कुंज में जन्माष्टमी की तैयारी में जुटी विदेशी भक्त
राधा कुंज में जन्माष्टमी की तैयारी में जुटी विदेशी भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
