Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   shivpal yadav will vote for Samajwadi party candidate in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में समाजवादी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार को वोट देंगे शिवपाल यादव !

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 03:44 PM IST
शिवपाल सिंह यादव
शिवपाल सिंह यादव
भले ही प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी (लोहिया) के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव इस लोकसभा चुनाव में अखिलेश यादव को खुली चुनौती दे रहे हों, लेकिन वो अपना वोट समाजवादी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार को देंगे। यह बात खुद शिवपाल यादव खुले मंच से कई बार कह चुके हैं।  
lok sabha elections 2019 election lok sabha polls 2019 shivpal singh yadav mulayam singh yadav
