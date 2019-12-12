शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आठ साल के अरसलान के लिए 'बजरंगी भाईजान' बनी आरपीएफ, बिछड़े बेटे को मां से मिलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 09:58 AM IST
अपनी मां के साथ अरसलान
अपनी मां के साथ अरसलान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में आठ साल के अरसलान के लिए आरपीएफ बजरंगी भाईजान बन गई। फिरोजाबाद के अरसलान के बोलने में अक्षम होने के कारण सोशल मीडिया और फोटोग्राफ दिखाकर आरपीएफ घर तक पहुंची। अरसलान को 20 घंटे बाद उसके परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
