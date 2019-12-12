आठ साल के अरसलान के लिए 'बजरंगी भाईजान' बनी आरपीएफ, बिछड़े बेटे को मां से मिलाया

{"_id":"5df1c1ff8ebc3e87dd3c7cd3","slug":"rpf-became-the-real-life-bajrangi-bhaijaan-for-a-muslim-family-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928' \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b, \u092c\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपनी मां के साथ अरसलान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df1c1ff8ebc3e87dd3c7cd3","slug":"rpf-became-the-real-life-bajrangi-bhaijaan-for-a-muslim-family-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928' \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b, \u092c\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा फोर्ट स्टेशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df1c1ff8ebc3e87dd3c7cd3","slug":"rpf-became-the-real-life-bajrangi-bhaijaan-for-a-muslim-family-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928' \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b, \u092c\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरपीएफ के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df1c1ff8ebc3e87dd3c7cd3","slug":"rpf-became-the-real-life-bajrangi-bhaijaan-for-a-muslim-family-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928' \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b, \u092c\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अरसलान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df1c1ff8ebc3e87dd3c7cd3","slug":"rpf-became-the-real-life-bajrangi-bhaijaan-for-a-muslim-family-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0920 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928' \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b, \u092c\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपनी मां के साथ अरसलान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला