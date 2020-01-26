शहर चुनें

ताजमहल पर नहीं दिखा कोरोना वायरस का 'असर', दहशत के बीच बढ़ी चीनी पर्यटकों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 01:09 PM IST
ताजमहल पर विदेशी सैलानी
ताजमहल पर विदेशी सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस की दहशत के बीच ताजनगरी में चीन के पर्यटकों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। वर्ष 2019 में 45 हजार पर्यटकों ने ताजनगरी का भ्रमण किया था। जनवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह तक 15 हजार से अधिक चीनी पर्यटक भ्रमण कर चुके हैं। पर्यटन व्यवसायियों का मानना है कि भारत से व्यापार बढ़ने के साथ ही चीन के पर्यटकों की आमद भी बढ़ी है। इस साल इनकी संख्या में और इजाफा होने की उम्मीद है। अभी बुकिंग का दौर चल रहा है। वायरस से पूरा चीन प्रभावित नहीं है।
 
corona virus chinese tourists chinese tourists at tajmahal taj mahal
ताजमहल पर विदेशी सैलानी
ताजमहल पर विदेशी सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क लगाए पर्यटक
मास्क लगाए पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डायना सीट पर बैठकर फोटो खिंचाता विदेशी पर्यटकों का दल
डायना सीट पर बैठकर फोटो खिंचाता विदेशी पर्यटकों का दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
