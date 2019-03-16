शहर चुनें

रंगभरनी एकादशी पर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में महकेगी केसर-गुलाब जल की कीच, होगी 'पुष्पवर्षा'

ऋषि भारद्वाज, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:39 AM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में रंगभरनी एकादशी पर उड़ता गुलाल। (फाइल फोटो)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में रंगभरनी एकादशी पर उड़ता गुलाल। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा के झज्जर निवासी बेरीवाला परिवार में जन्मे राधेश्याम और उनकी पत्नी गायत्री देवी सौभाग्यशाली हैं, जो पिछले 50 वर्षों से ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी जी के गालों के लिए केसर कीच, चौबा व अग्रजा (पाउडर) तैयार कर रहे हैं। कीच को कपूर, छोटी इलायची, चंदन, केसर, गुलाब जल, कस्तूरी से तैयार किया जाएगा। चौबा को काजल, इत्र व चमेली के तेल से तैयार किया जाता है।
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में रंगभरनी एकादशी पर उड़ता गुलाल। (फाइल फोटो)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में रंगभरनी एकादशी पर उड़ता गुलाल। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरसाना के श्रीजी मंदिर में उड़ता रंग गुलाल
बरसाना के श्रीजी मंदिर में उड़ता रंग गुलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों पर बरसा 'प्रेमरंग' (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों पर बरसा 'प्रेमरंग' (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में श्रद्धालु (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में श्रद्धालु (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
