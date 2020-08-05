आसमान में गूंजा श्रीराम का उद्घोष, मंदिर जगमगाए, घरों में दीप जलाए, मुस्लिमों ने बांटी मिठाई

{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुस्लिमों ने बांटी मिठाई, हिंदूवादी संगठनों ने चलाई आतिशबाजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सजाया कैलाश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर में जले 15 लाख दीप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय श्रीराम का जयघोष करता मुस्लिम समाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिला अस्पताल में बांटे 51 किलो लड्डू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना मैया का दुग्धाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर किया ध्वजारोहण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीराम चौक पर की गई महाआरती, आतिशबाजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अशोक सिंहल के घर दीपदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2ae2248ebc3e3ced20046a","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-celebration-muslim-distribute-sweets-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u094b\u0937, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर में जले दीप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला