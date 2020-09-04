एक घंटे की बारिश में सड़कें बन गई नहर, फेल हुए नगर निगम के दावे, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f5280738ebc3e53b21a19d5","slug":"rain-in-agra-weather-forecast-of-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0930, \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के बाद भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगला काजी में भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर भरा बरसात का पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला