शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Rain In Agra Weather Forecast Of September

एक घंटे की बारिश में सड़कें बन गई नहर, फेल हुए नगर निगम के दावे, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 12:08 AM IST
बारिश के बाद भरा पानी
1 of 5
बारिश के बाद भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में शाम चार से पांच बजे के बीच हुई झमाझम बारिश ने शहर की सड़कों, गलियों और मोहल्लों को नहर में तब्दील कर दिया। छोटी गलियां हो या 100 फुट चौड़ी सड़क। एक से दो फुट तक पानी भरने से नहरों जैसी नजर आई। हर सड़क पर हुए भारी जलभराव के कारण इसमें चार पहिया और दो पहिया वाहन फंस गए, जिस वजह से शाम को प्रमुख सड़कों पर जाम लगा रहा। मेयर और नगर आयुक्त ने जलभराव ना होने देने के दावे किए थे लेकिन हर बार की तरह इस बार भी उन पर पानी फिर गया।  
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
agra weather agra weather today weather forecast weather today

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात
Agra

एक घंटे की बारिश में ताल-तलैया बना शहर, कार यमुना में बही, ड्राइवर ने कूदकर बचाई जान

5 सितंबर 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में खुलेंगे मंदिर-धार्मिक स्थल, क्वारंटीन अवधि को घटाया, जानिए कैबिनेट के 20 बड़े फैसले

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
रोते- बिलखते परिजन।(मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Basti

तस्वीरें: चंद मिनट में ही बुझ गया तीन घरों का चिराग, मुफलिसी में जी रहा था तीनों का परिवार

4 सितंबर 2020

महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: महिला की हत्या का खुलासा, पति निकला कातिल, ये रही वारदात के पीछे की बड़ी वजह

4 सितंबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
Agra

अब शनिवार को भी भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे द्वारिकाधीश, मंदिर खुलने की व्यवस्था में परिवर्तन

4 सितंबर 2020

बुजुर्ग महिला की गर्दन पकड़कर खींचते हुए जीप में ले गए थानाध्यक्ष
Meerut

आखिर क्यों बुजुर्ग महिला की गर्दन पकड़कर खींच रहे ये पुलिस अफसर, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मामला

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

स्मारकों पर पर्यटक
Agra

तीन दिन में सिर्फ 959 सैलानियों ने देखे स्मारक, ताजमहल के दीवाने ज्यादा

4 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand news: lady leader son birthday party, broke covid 19 rule
Dehradun

नेता के बेटे की बर्थडे पार्टी में जमकर मचा हुड़दंग, बाइक रैली निकालकर तोड़े कोरोना के नियम, तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
डंडा लेकर लड़की को दौड़ाता पुलिसकर्मी
Jaunpur

जौनपुर: पुलिस को सुुविधा शुल्क न देना पड़ा भारी, लड़कियों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा,देखें तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2020

मौके पर जुटी पुलिस और रोते हुए मृतक महिला की मां।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: यहां जलती चिता पर शव छोड़कर भागे लोग, वजह जानकार हो जाएंगे दंग

4 सितंबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
मृत प्रॉपर्टी डीलर बलराम यादव व नर्स आकृति दुबे।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने एकतरफा मोहब्बत में गंवाई थी जान, अब हाईकोर्ट ने दिया ये आदेश

4 सितंबर 2020

durgesh yadav murder case
Lucknow

दुर्गेश यादव हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, किडनी के आर-पार हुई गोली, नाक व कान...

4 सितंबर 2020

Durgesh Yadav murder case
Lucknow

हिस्ट्रीशीटर प्रॉपर्टी डीलर दुर्गेश यादव हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, ये सच जानकर पुलिस ने भी साधी चुप्पी, रिवाल्वर...

4 सितंबर 2020

आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांड : आरोपी गजेंद्र को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, इन चीजों की बरामदगी के होंगे प्रयास

4 सितंबर 2020

पति ने गर्भवती पत्नी की हत्या की फिर पुलिस बुलाई
Delhi NCR

पत्नी की हत्या के बाद चेहरे पर नहीं थी शिकन, शव के पास बैठकर मासूम को दी नमकीन और सुलगाने लगा बीड़ी

4 सितंबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: आयोग की टीम ने पूछा- बऊआ ने किसके साथ लूटी स्कॉर्पियो, किस पेड़ से टकराई थी गाड़ी?, पुलिस...

4 सितंबर 2020

मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Agra

व्यापारी हत्याकांड : 10 नहीं, 35 लाख रुपये की हुई थी लूट, ट्रांसपोर्टर का भतीजा निकला मास्टरमाइंड

4 सितंबर 2020

इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: प्रवीण दुबे एनकाउंटर पर आयोग की टीम ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल, कई के जवाब देने में खुद उलझी पुलिस

4 सितंबर 2020

गाजियाबाद में कुत्ते के काटने से घायल
Delhi NCR

खूंखार कुत्ते ने 15 मिनट में 17 को काटा, ढाई साल के बच्चे की हालत गंभीर, सोते समय बनाया शिकार, देखें तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2020

अपराजिताः महिला पहलवान
Agra

अपराजिताः महिला पहलवानों के सामने आई चुनौतियां अपार, फिर भी नहीं मानी हार, ऐसी है इनकी सफलता की कहानी

4 सितंबर 2020

nepal news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन के दौरान धार्मिक रथ यात्रा निकालने पर बवाल, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस के गोले

4 सितंबर 2020

baghpat police, up police
Meerut

तस्वीरें: हाईवे पर चार घंटे चला हाई वोल्टेज हंगामा, बुजुर्ग महिला को गर्दन पकड़कर खींचा, पुलिस कार्रवाई पर उठे सवाल

4 सितंबर 2020

बारिश के बाद भरा पानी
बारिश के बाद भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगला काजी में भरा पानी
नगला काजी में भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर भरा पानी
सड़कों पर भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर भरा बरसात का पानी
सड़कों पर भरा बरसात का पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर जलभराव
सड़कों पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited