proposal for museum, memorial of chhatrapati shivaji in kothi meena bajar agra

'नजरबंद' छत्रपति शिवाजी की वीरता के किस्से बयां करेगी यह हवेली, जानिए इससे जुड़ा इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 10:29 AM IST
कोठी मीना बाजार में बनी हवेली
1 of 6
कोठी मीना बाजार में बनी हवेली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के कोठी मीना बाजार में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का म्यूजियम और स्मारक बनाने के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के निर्देश के बाद प्रशासन हरकत में आया है। लेखपालों की टीम बनाई गई है। यह टीम कोठी मीना बाजार की जमीन की पैमाइश कर चार दिन के अंदर रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी। इस बीच पर्यटन विभाग ने शहर के इतिहासकारों से संपर्क किया है। मामले में मंगलवार को लखनऊ में भी पर्यटन विभाग की बैठक होनी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कोठी मीना बाजार में बनी हवेली
कोठी मीना बाजार में बनी हवेली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यपाल राम नाईक
राज्यपाल राम नाईक - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय
छत्रपति शिवाजी
छत्रपति शिवाजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
कोठी मीना बाजार मैदान
कोठी मीना बाजार मैदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
