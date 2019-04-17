ये है वो मामला, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

{"_id":"5cb700eebdec226dae66b0f4","slug":"priyanka-chaturvedi-serious-allegations-on-congress-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
{"_id":"5cb700eebdec226dae66b0f4","slug":"priyanka-chaturvedi-serious-allegations-on-congress-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
{"_id":"5cb700eebdec226dae66b0f4","slug":"priyanka-chaturvedi-serious-allegations-on-congress-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5cb700eebdec226dae66b0f4","slug":"priyanka-chaturvedi-serious-allegations-on-congress-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e '\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी