शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   priyanka chaturvedi serious allegations on congress lok sabha elections 2019

ये है वो मामला, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 04:43 PM IST
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
1 of 5
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
लोकसभा चुनाव के बीच कांग्रेस नेता और प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर 'लेटर बम' फोड़ा है। उन्होंने महिलाओं के साथ बदसलूकी करने वाले नेताओं को पार्टी में तरजीह देने का आरोप लगाते हुए ट्विटर पर उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी का एक पत्र शेयर किया है, जिसमें मथुरा के कुछ कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं को पद पर बहाल किया गया है। इन कार्यकर्ताओं पर प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने बदसलूकी का आरोप लगाया था। तब कांग्रेस ने इन कार्यकर्ताओं पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की थी। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
priyanka chaturvedi priyanka chaturvedi tweet congress congress spokesperson congress letter
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
Agra

ये है वो मामला, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

17 अप्रैल 2019

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

...जब प्रचार के दौरान सड़क किनारे गन्ने का जूस पीने लगीं स्मृति ईरानी

16 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
रोहित शेखर का परिवार
Delhi NCR

पहेली थी जिंदगी, मौत बनी रहस्य, पढ़िए एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित के बारे में सबकुछ

17 अप्रैल 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अयोध्या में संतों से मिले मुख्यमंत्री योगी, आम लोगों से उनके घर जाकर की मुलाकात, तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
रोहित की मौत पर मां का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से नहीं हुई एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित की मौत, मां ने किया इशारा!

17 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राज बब्बर
Delhi NCR

दूसरे चरण के मतदान में हेमा मालिनी व राज बब्बर समेत कई दिग्गजों की किस्मत दांव पर

17 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

kumar vishwas and kejriwal
Delhi NCR

25 मई तक नहीं किया ये काम तो गिरफ्तार हो सकते हैं केजरीवाल और विश्वास

17 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश और निरहुआ (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ की सीट हुई 'हॉट', अखिलेश बनाम 'निरहुआ' की लड़ाई में बदला मुद्दों का समीकरण

17 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
अपने पिता स्व. एनडी तिवारी के साथ रोहित शेखर
Dehradun

भाभी को रोहित बताना चाहते थे कोई बात, लेकिन आखिरी वक्त में कुमकुम नहीं उठा सकीं उनका फोन

17 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board exam result 2019 announce soon sarkari result
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड 2019 : जल्द घोषित होंगे परिणाम, आपके बच्चे ने दी है परीक्षा तो पढ़ें ये खबर

17 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

हनुमान जयंती 2019: करें ये सरल उपाय, पूरी होगी हर मुराद, होगा भाग्योदय

17 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

15 साल की उम्र में मां के सम्मान के लिए शुरू किया था संघर्ष, रोहित शेखर का जीवन तस्वीरों में...

17 अप्रैल 2019

परतापुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिल्म सांड की आंख शूटिंग
Meerut

सांड की आंख: लाजवाब है तापसी पन्नू और भूमि पेडनेकर का लुक, देखें- शूटिंग की ये ताजा तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2019

FIR filed against mukhtar abbas naqvi for comment on azam khan in lok sabha election 2019
Delhi NCR

आजम खां को बिना नाम लिए मोगेंबो कहने में फंसे केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार नकवी, केस दर्ज

17 अप्रैल 2019

Nd tiwari son Rohit shekhar tiwari death before first marriage anniversary
Dehradun

11 महीने पहले ही हुई थी रोहित की शादी, पहली सालगिरह से पहले ही छूट गया जिंदगीभर का साथ

17 अप्रैल 2019

ओम प्रकाश राजभर (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : सुभासपा के तेवर भाजपा के लिए चुनौती, अलग होने के बाद बदल सकते हैं चुनावी नतीजे

17 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

शादी में शामिल होने आए थे, लेकिन देर रात तेज रफ्तार कार ने मचाया ऐसा तांडव पहुंचे मौत के द्वार

17 अप्रैल 2019

Om prakash rajbhar announce candidates against narendra modi for lok sabha election 2019
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने उतारा प्रत्याशी, चंद घंटों में ही मचा हंगामा

17 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

उपभोक्ताओं को नई सौगात, पेटीएम से गैस के भुगतान पर मिलेगी इतने रुपये की छूट

17 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

नरेश अग्रवाल का अबतक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, बोले...'जनता हजरतगंज में आजम खां से जूते साफ कराएगी'

17 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

एनडी तिवारी के निधन से टूट गए थे रोहित शेखर, बोले थे-पिता को कद के अनुरूप सम्मान न मिला

16 अप्रैल 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

10 डिग्री लुढ़का पारा, मौसम विभाग ने धूल भरी आंधी के साथ बूंदाबांदी की जताई संभावना

17 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.