Posters of the House for Sale At Tajganj Police Station Telipada

मकान बिकाऊ: बलवाइयों के न पकड़े जाने पर लगाए पोस्टर, बवाल में गई थी एक की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 11:07 AM IST
मकान बिकाऊ के लगे पोस्टर
मकान बिकाऊ के लगे पोस्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना ताजगंज के तेलीपाड़ा में दो महीने पहले हुए बलवे में एक की जान चली गई। इसके बावजूद पुलिस दो ही आरोपियों को पकड़ सकी। मुकदमे के वादी पक्ष का आरोप है कि आरोपी पक्ष के लोग धमका रहे हैं। समझौते का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। इससे उनके परिवार दहशत में हैं। पुलिस की ओर से कार्रवाई न होने पर रविवार को सभी ने घरों के आगे मकान बिकाऊ के पोस्टर लगा दिए। सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने लोगों को समझाकर पोस्टर हटवा दिए।
 
tajganj police station telipada house house for sale
