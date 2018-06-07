शहर चुनें

मैनपुरीः चंद कदम की दूरी पर थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, कानों तक नहीं पहुंची महिला की फरियाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मैनपुरी, Updated Thu, 07 Jun 2018 05:59 PM IST
महिला काे रोकते सुरक्षाकर्मी
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गुरुवार को मैनपुरी जिले में जनता की समस्या सुनने के लिए आए थे, लेकिन एक महिला फरियाद सीएम के कानों तक नहीं पहुंच सकी। 
