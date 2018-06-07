बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b19224d4f1c1bb16e8b6ade","slug":"police-stopped-the-woman-going-to-complain-to-the-chief-minister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरीः चंद कदम की दूरी पर थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, कानों तक नहीं पहुंची महिला की फरियाद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मैनपुरी, Updated Thu, 07 Jun 2018 05:59 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गुरुवार को मैनपुरी जिले में जनता की समस्या सुनने के लिए आए थे, लेकिन एक महिला फरियाद सीएम के कानों तक नहीं पहुंच सकी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b19224d4f1c1bb16e8b6ade","slug":"police-stopped-the-woman-going-to-complain-to-the-chief-minister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b19224d4f1c1bb16e8b6ade","slug":"police-stopped-the-woman-going-to-complain-to-the-chief-minister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b19224d4f1c1bb16e8b6ade","slug":"police-stopped-the-woman-going-to-complain-to-the-chief-minister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b19224d4f1c1bb16e8b6ade","slug":"police-stopped-the-woman-going-to-complain-to-the-chief-minister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b19224d4f1c1bb16e8b6ade","slug":"police-stopped-the-woman-going-to-complain-to-the-chief-minister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.