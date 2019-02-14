बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आतंकी हमले के बाद लोगों में गम और गुस्सा, बोले- अब पाकिस्तान पर हमला कर लो बदला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 09:12 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आत्मघाती आंतकी हमले ने देश को झकझोर दिया है। हमले में 40 से अधिक सीआरपीएफ के जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। इस घटना के बाद लोगों में गम और गुस्सा है। ब्रज में लोगों ने कैंडिल मार्च निकालकर शहीदों को अश्रुपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि दी। गुस्साए लोगों ने कई जगहों पर पाकिस्तान के पुतले फूंके। साथ ही सरकार से आतंकियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।
