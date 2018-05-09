बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af2a49c4f1c1b57098b8e81","slug":"people-not-out-of-homes-due-to-the-threat-of-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तूफान के खौफ में घरों से नहीं निकले लोग, ताजमहल से लेकर रोड तक रहा सन्नाटा, देखिए तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 01:33 PM IST
तूफान के अलर्ट और रात में बदले मौसम, तेज हवाओं ने लोगों की धड़कनें बढ़ा दीं। दिन में जब भी बादल गहराए और हवा चली, लोगों के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें बढ़ जातीं। मंगलवार का दिन तूफान की आशंका में ही बीता। स्कूलों की छुट्टी तो थी ही, स्मारकों और बाजारों में भी लोग नहीं आए।
