जनता कर्फ्यू : लोगों ने किया सेहत के सिपाहियों को सलाम, शंख और तालियों की ध्वनि से गूंजा ब्रज

{"_id":"5e7751518ebc3e6faa49e7e3","slug":"people-claps-for-healthcare-workers-amid-janta-curfew-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 : \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0936\u0902\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छतों पर आकर लोगों ने बजाई तालियां
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सूनसान मैनपुरी की सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर चलने वालों से पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
छत पर घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते लोग
- फोटो : Amar Ujala