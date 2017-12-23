बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कासगंज हादसाः जोर का झटका लगते ही मची चीत्कार, यात्री समझे नहर में गिर रही है ट्रेन
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 09:06 AM IST
कासगंज में ट्रेन की टेंपो से भिड़ंत होते ही जोरदार झटके के साथ दहशत में आ गए। ट्रेन से बाहर झांका तो उन्हें नहर का पुल नजर आया और यात्रियों को लगा कि यह ट्रेन नहर में गिरने वाली है। ऐसी स्थिति देख यात्रियों के हलक सूख गए।
