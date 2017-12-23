Download App
कासगंज हादसाः जोर का झटका लगते ही मची चीत्कार, यात्री समझे नहर में गिर रही है ट्रेन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला कासगंज

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 09:06 AM IST
passenger worried after train get jerk on canal in kasganj

कासगंज में ट्रेन की टेंपो से भिड़ंत होते ही जोरदार झटके के साथ दहशत में आ गए। ट्रेन से बाहर झांका तो उन्हें नहर का पुल नजर आया और यात्रियों को लगा कि यह ट्रेन नहर में गिरने वाली है। ऐसी स्थिति देख यात्रियों के हलक सूख गए। 

