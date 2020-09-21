यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार से मचा है हाहाकार, 23 दिनों में 12 मरीजों की मौत, 400 से ज्यादा बीमार

{"_id":"5f68aefe99135e03424cface","slug":"outbreak-of-dengue-and-fever-in-karimganj-village-of-mainpuri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, 23 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 400 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करीमगंज में बुखार का प्रकोप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चारपाई पर लेते बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव की नाली में मच्छरों का लार्वा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुखार से पीड़ित लोग (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों को वितरित की गईं दवाइयां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला