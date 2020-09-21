शहर चुनें
यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार से मचा है हाहाकार, 23 दिनों में 12 मरीजों की मौत, 400 से ज्यादा बीमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 07:28 PM IST
करीमगंज में बुखार का प्रकोप
करीमगंज में बुखार का प्रकोप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में उत्तर प्रदेश के मैनपुरी जनपद का गांव करीमगंज बुखार से जूझ रहा है। यहां 23 दिनों में बुखार से पीड़ित 12 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 400 से ज्यादा लोग बीमार हैं। कई मरीजों में डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई है। गांव का परिषदीय विद्यालय अस्थाई अस्पताल में तब्दील हो गया है। यहां मरीजों को उपचार दिया जा रहा है। लखनऊ से आई स्वास्थय विभाग की टीम गांव में डेरा डाले हुए हैं। टीम ने सोमवार को घर-घर जाकर मरीजों का हाल जाना। साथ ही उन्हें जरूरी निर्देश भी दिए। 
dengue fever dengue fever karimganj

