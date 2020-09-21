शहर चुनें
ताजमहल: 188 दिन बाद खुला दरवाजा, 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' की कशिश से खिंचे चले आए दीवाने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 09:04 PM IST
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
1 of 8
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में भी सैलानियों में मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत ताजमहल की कशिश कम नहीं हुई है। इसकी बानगी पहले दिन ही देखने को मिली। 188 दिन बंद रहने के बाद सोमवार की सुबह ताजमहल खुला तो सैलानी खिंचे चले आए। शाम तक 1235 ने दुनिया के अजूबे का दीदार किया। आगरा किला सहित अन्य किसी भी स्मारक में इसके आधे सैलानी भी नहीं पहुंचे। दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे की पहली झलक पाते ही सैलानियों के मुंह से बरबस ‘वाह! ताज’ निकल पड़ा। 
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
