ताजमहल: 188 दिन बाद खुला दरवाजा, 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' की कशिश से खिंचे चले आए दीवाने

{"_id":"5f68c4afdc749f42da4435c8","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-news-taj-mahal-re-opens-for-tourists-after-six-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: 188 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल को निहारते विदेशी सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी लेते विदेशी पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में नमस्ते की मुद्रा में चीनी पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटक की थर्मल स्क्रीन के बाद मिला प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के प्रवेश द्वार पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला