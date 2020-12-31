New Year 2021: ताजनगरी के होटलों में मना जश्न, लोगों ने कड़वी यादों को पीछे छोड़ा

{"_id":"5fee14b48ebc3e3ec95ffb58","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2021: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक होटल में नए साल का जश्न मनाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee14b48ebc3e3ec95ffb58","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2021: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल का जश्न मनाती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee14b48ebc3e3ec95ffb58","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2021: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नया साल 2021 का स्वागत करतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee14b48ebc3e3ec95ffb58","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2021: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक होटल में नव वर्ष की पार्टी करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fee14b48ebc3e3ec95ffb58","slug":"new-year-2021-celebration-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2021: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वाहनों की चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला