मथुरा में भांजे ने मामा को गोली मारकर मौत के घाट उतारा, हत्या के बाद घर किया फोन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 12:12 AM IST
राम उर्फ रामू पाराशर का फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
राम उर्फ रामू पाराशर का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के स्वामीघाट क्षेत्र में बृहस्पतिवार की शाम भांजे ने अपने ही घर में मामा की कनपटी पर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। हत्या से पहले दोनों ने मिलकर शराब भी पी थी। मामले में जेल से बाहर आए भांजे की जमानत तुड़वाने की कहने पर विवाद हो गया था। उधर, पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले ही खून को साफ करने की कोशिश भी की गई। सूचना पर पहुंची कोतवाली पुलिस ने पूरी जानकारी जुटाई और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। पुलिस को मौके से कोई हथियार और कारतूस बरामद नहीं हुआ है। न ही यह स्पष्ट हो सका है कि गोली किस हथियार से मारी गई है।
राम उर्फ रामू पाराशर का फाइल फोटो
राम उर्फ रामू पाराशर का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का परिवार
मृतक का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करता मृतक का परिवार
विलाप करता मृतक का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के बाद मौके पर पहुंची मथुरा पुलिस
हत्या के बाद मौके पर पहुंची मथुरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी सिटी अशोक मीणा
एसपी सिटी अशोक मीणा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की पत्नी
मृतक की पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
