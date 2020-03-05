कोरोनावायरसः राहत भरी खबर, संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आए इन लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई

{"_id":"5e6108e68ebc3ec55666c31d","slug":"coronavirus-report-of-28-samples-negative-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना की जांच टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6108e68ebc3ec55666c31d","slug":"coronavirus-report-of-28-samples-negative-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नमूना देने के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6108e68ebc3ec55666c31d","slug":"coronavirus-report-of-28-samples-negative-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हेल्थ सर्वे: सेहत का हाल जानने पहुंची टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6108e68ebc3ec55666c31d","slug":"coronavirus-report-of-28-samples-negative-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्क्रीनिंग टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6108e68ebc3ec55666c31d","slug":"coronavirus-report-of-28-samples-negative-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विदेशी पर्यटकों की जांच शुरू
- फोटो : Amar Ujala