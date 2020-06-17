सैनिकों की शहादत पर कान्हा की नगरी में चीन के खिलाफ फूटा आक्रोश, जलाए राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर

{"_id":"5ee9bb15136e8b38270b4527","slug":"mathura-people-burnt-effigy-of-chinese-president-boycott-made-in-chaina","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
समता फाउंडेशन ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन का विरोध करते समता फाउंडेशन के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर जलाए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर जलाकर विरोध व्यक्त किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवाओं ने किया चीन का विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला