शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mathura People Burnt Effigy Of Chinese President Boycott Made In Chaina

सैनिकों की शहादत पर कान्हा की नगरी में चीन के खिलाफ फूटा आक्रोश, जलाए राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 17 Jun 2020 12:20 PM IST
समता फाउंडेशन ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका
1 of 5
समता फाउंडेशन ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गलवान घाटी में चीनी सैनिकों द्वारा की गई हिंसक झड़प में शहीद हुए सैनिकों के लिए लोगों में सम्मान उमड़ रहा है। वहीं चीन के प्रति लोगों में आक्रोश व्याप्त है। भारतीय सैनिकों की शहादत और चीन की कायरतापूर्ण हरकत के खिलाफ मथुरा में बुधवार को चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग का पुतला फूंककर प्रदर्शन किया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
boycott made in china chinese president's poster samata foundation burnt effigy of chinese president

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

monsoon will reach lucknow in 24 to 72 hours
Lucknow

24 से 72 घंटों में मानसून लखनऊ पहुंचने के आसार, पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

17 जून 2020

चीनी उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करें
Jammu

लद्दाख से जम्मू-कश्मीर तक चीन की हरकत पर आक्रोश, लोग बोले- मोदी जी, अब नासूर का इलाज जरूरी है

17 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC (Advertorial)

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
चीनी राष्ट्रपति का पुतला और चीनी झंडा जलाया
Varanasi

Boycott Chinese Products: देश के जवानों की शहादत पर देशभर में गुस्सा, धर्मनगरी काशी में चीनी झंडा और राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाया

17 जून 2020

भारत-चीन विवाद
Meerut

आर्मी के रिटायर्ड अफसर बोले- आंखों में आंखें डालकर सामना कर रही सेना, युद्ध करेगा तो औंधे मुंह गिरेगा चीन

17 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
बोफोर्स तोप
Jammu

लद्दाख में तैनात सुरक्षाबलों को दी गईं आपातकालीन शक्तियां, श्रीनगर से भेजी गईं बोफोर्स तोपें

17 जून 2020

Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से छीन सकता है दुनिया के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफॉर्म का खिताब, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास वजह

17 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान को फिर सिखाया सबक, तीन सैनिक ढेर

17 जून 2020

सूर्यग्रहण
Delhi NCR

21 जून को लगेगा साल का सबसे लंबा सूर्य ग्रहण, दिन में होगी रात, इस राशि वालों को करनी होगी विशेष पूजा

17 जून 2020

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC (Advertorial)

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
विज्ञापन
श्याम बाबू ने मेहनत के दम पर सिपाही से डिप्टी कलेक्टर तक का सफर तय किया।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कैसी है इस शख्स की सफलता की दास्तां, जिन्हें करते थे सलाम, अब लेते हैं उनकी सलामी

17 जून 2020

anamika shukla case
Lucknow

अनामिका प्रकरण में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुष्पेंद्र गैंग ने दो शैक्षिक दस्तावेजों पर 11 जिलों में...

17 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
anamika shukla
Lucknow

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण: मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र का नया खुलासा, कहा- मैं नौकरी...

17 जून 2020

lord buddha
Gorakhpur

यहां मौजूद है भगवान बुद्ध की पांचवीं शताब्दी की प्रतिमा, इसकी खासियत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

17 जून 2020

Deoria news
Deoria

भगवान श्रीराम के घर और ससुराल के बीच में बसा है ये गांव, यहां आज भी लोग निभा रहे हैं ये परंपरा

17 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: मानसून की पहली बारिश के बाद खिल उठे किसानों चेहरे, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर हुआ 'पानी-पानी'

17 जून 2020

एकांतवास में निखरी प्रतिभा
Agra

एकांतवास में निखरी स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 जून 2020

छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस
Etawah

बेटी की डोली उठते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस, पति बोला- सोचा था अब आराम करने का समय आया है, तुम ही साथ छोड़ गई

16 जून 2020

Surya grahan 2020: unlucky coincidence make after 25 years, Do this for Good Luck
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण: 25 साल बाद बन रहा अद्भुत योग, दिन में ही छा जाएगा अंधेरा, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान...

16 जून 2020

प्रेमी युगल की फाइल फोटो।
Fatehpur

मौसेरे भाई को बहन से हुआ प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, पहले शादी रचाई फिर जहर खाकर दे दी जान

16 जून 2020

सड़क हादसे में मजदूर की मौत
Jalaun

यूपी: हादसे में मजदूर की मौत से गुस्साए परिजनों का हंगामा, पथराव कर लगाया जाम, तस्वीरें

16 जून 2020

लद्दाख
Jammu

चीन का धोखा और 1962 की गवाह गलवां, इस घाटी की खोज से लेकर ड्रैगन की हरकत तक सब कुछ जानिए

16 जून 2020

भाई की मौत की खबर सुन बेहोश हो गई बहन
Farrukhabad

यूपी: दूल्हे को आया गुस्सा, बैरंग लौटी बरात, दुल्हन करती रही इंतजार, सुबह झाड़ियों में मिली भाई की लाश

16 जून 2020

Ac, cooler and fridge are being sold at online rate in lucknow
Lucknow

ऑनलाइन रेट पर बिक रहे एसी, कूलर, फ्रिज और पंखे, टेलीविजन समेत इन आइटमों की बिक्री ठप

16 जून 2020

समता फाउंडेशन ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका
समता फाउंडेशन ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन का विरोध करते समता फाउंडेशन के लोग
चीन का विरोध करते समता फाउंडेशन के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर जलाए
चीनी राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर जलाए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर जलाकर विरोध व्यक्त किया
चीन के राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर जलाकर विरोध व्यक्त किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवाओं ने किया चीन का विरोध
युवाओं ने किया चीन का विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited