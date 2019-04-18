VoteKaro ब्रज में दिखी मतदान की बहार, वोट के लिए लंबी लंबी कतार

{"_id":"5cb82e30bdec2213e43a66ef","slug":"mathura-lok-sabha-election-2019-live-voting-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान के बाद जयंत चौधरी
मतदान करने जातीं वृद्घ महिला
मतदान करने जातीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
मतदान के लिए लंबी कतार
पहला वोट डाल कर स्याही दिखातीं युवतियां
