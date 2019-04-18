शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mathura Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Voting update news

#VoteKaro ब्रज में दिखी मतदान की बहार, वोट के लिए लंबी लंबी कतार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 01:34 PM IST
पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान के बाद जयंत चौधरी
1 of 5
पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान के बाद जयंत चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में मतदान के लिए लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। कई स्थानों पर लंबी लंबी कतारें लगी देखी गईं। लोग खुद तो मतदान के लिए निकले साथ ही अपने आस पड़ोस वालों को भी मतदान करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस दौरान रालोद नेता जयंत चौधरी ने अपनी पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
2019 lok sabha elections lok sabha elections 2019 mathura constituency
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

NIrahua statement on rahul gandhi and akhilesh yadav loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

निरहुआ' ने एक तीर से साधा दो निशाना, बोले- राहुल को आजमगढ़ से लड़ाना चाहिए था चुनाव

18 अप्रैल 2019

नयागांव में अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते मतदाता
Delhi NCR

#VoteKaro: बुलंदशहर में मतदान से पहले पूछ रहे कर्मचारी- किसे डाल रहे हो वोट, कुछ को लौटाया

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
मां के पैर छूते मछुआरे
Kanpur

पाक जेल से रिहा हुए 15 मछुआरों ने बताई हर बात, पुलवामा हमले का जिक्र और गुजरात सरकार के बारे में भी

18 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

बीएसएनएल की इस एप से मिलेगी ऐसी सुविधा, जिसके बारे में कभी सोचा नहीं होगा

18 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
वोटिंग करने पहुंची दुल्हन
Aligarh

तस्वीरें: ससुराल से पहले पोलिंग बूथ पहुंची दुल्हन, पति संग किया मतदान, फिर हुई विदाई

18 अप्रैल 2019

दुल्हन के जोड़े वोट डालने पहुंची पूनम
Agra

#VoteKaro नए जीवन की जिम्मेदारी से शुरुआत, विदाई से पहले दुल्हन ने डाला वोट

18 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: शुभ फल पाने के लिए पूजा में जरूर शामिल करें ये 14 सामग्री 

18 अप्रैल 2019

मतदान के लिए लगी लंबी लाइन
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: मतदान के लिए महिलाओं में भारी उत्साह, यकीन नहीं तो देखें ये तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

पासपोर्ट धारकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, मिस से मिसेज बनना हुआ आसान

18 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित की मौत पर मां का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से नहीं हुई एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित की मौत, मां ने किया इशारा!

17 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
अखिलेश और निरहुआ (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ की सीट हुई 'हॉट', अखिलेश बनाम 'निरहुआ' की लड़ाई में बदला मुद्दों का समीकरण

18 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

19 अप्रैल को यूपी के इस शहर में रोड शो करेंगी प्रियंका गांधी, आने की आहट से यहां बढ़ी हलचल

18 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
Agra

ये है वो मामला, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

17 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोलते हुए
Lucknow

जया प्रदा पर विवादित टिप्पणी करने वाले आजम का डिंपल यादव ने किया बचाव, बताया- 'छोटी सी बात'

17 अप्रैल 2019

अपने पिता स्व. एनडी तिवारी के साथ रोहित शेखर
Dehradun

भाभी को रोहित बताना चाहते थे कोई बात, लेकिन आखिरी वक्त में कुमकुम नहीं उठा सकीं उनका फोन

17 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर का परिवार
Delhi NCR

पहेली थी जिंदगी, मौत बनी रहस्य, पढ़िए एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित के बारे में सबकुछ

17 अप्रैल 2019

हल्द्वानी में हादसा
Dehradun

चल रही थी बहन की डोली विदा करने की तैयारी, लेकिन वहां से उठी दो भाईयों की अर्थी, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

17 अप्रैल 2019

Nd tiwari son Rohit shekhar tiwari death before first marriage anniversary
Dehradun

11 महीने पहले ही हुई थी रोहित की शादी, पहली सालगिरह से पहले ही छूट गया जिंदगीभर का साथ

17 अप्रैल 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

कानपुर में गरजे केशव, बोले- नकली बबुआ बनकर वो कब तक गठबंधन का साथ निभाएगा, सब होंगे धड़ाम

18 अप्रैल 2019

kumar vishwas and kejriwal
Delhi NCR

25 मई तक नहीं किया ये काम तो गिरफ्तार हो सकते हैं केजरीवाल और विश्वास

17 अप्रैल 2019

Om prakash rajbhar announce candidates against narendra modi for lok sabha election 2019
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने उतारा प्रत्याशी, चंद घंटों में ही मचा हंगामा

17 अप्रैल 2019

भारतीय नागरिकता का प्रमाण पत्र दिखातीं महफूजा खातून
Kanpur

कहानी उस महिला की जो 1985 में पाकिस्तान से आई भारत, एक ख्वाब पूरा होने में लगे 34 साल...

18 अप्रैल 2019

पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान के बाद जयंत चौधरी
पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान के बाद जयंत चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान करने जातीं वृद्घ महिला
मतदान करने जातीं वृद्घ महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान करने जातीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
मतदान करने जातीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के लिए लंबी कतार
मतदान के लिए लंबी कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहला वोट डाल कर स्याही दिखातीं युवतियां
पहला वोट डाल कर स्याही दिखातीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.