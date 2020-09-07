आगरा में आगः थम गई हाईवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार, लपटों को देखकर मचा हाहाकार, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f5621878ebc3e44677e6e8c","slug":"massive-fire-in-sikandra-toplast-chemical-factory-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0903 \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5621878ebc3e44677e6e8c","slug":"massive-fire-in-sikandra-toplast-chemical-factory-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0903 \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग के खौफ से दुकानों से गैस सिलिंडर ले जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5621878ebc3e44677e6e8c","slug":"massive-fire-in-sikandra-toplast-chemical-factory-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0903 \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग का धुंआ आसमान में दिखता हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5621878ebc3e44677e6e8c","slug":"massive-fire-in-sikandra-toplast-chemical-factory-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0903 \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5621878ebc3e44677e6e8c","slug":"massive-fire-in-sikandra-toplast-chemical-factory-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0903 \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केमिकल फैक्टरी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला