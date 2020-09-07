शहर चुनें
आगरा में आगः थम गई हाईवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार, लपटों को देखकर मचा हाहाकार, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 05:58 PM IST
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा-दिल्ली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग किनारे सब्जी मंडी के समीप टोप्लास्ट और आगरा केमिकल नाम से दो फैक्टरी हैं। इन्हीं दोनों फैक्टरियों में सोमवार दोपहर आग लग गई। फैक्टरियों से उठता धुएं का गुबार कई किलोमीटर दूर तक दिखाई दिया। हाईवे पर वाहनों को रोक दिया गया, लोग सहम गए।
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग के खौफ से दुकानों से गैस सिलिंडर ले जाते लोग
आग के खौफ से दुकानों से गैस सिलिंडर ले जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग का धुंआ आसमान में दिखता हुआ
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग का धुंआ आसमान में दिखता हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केमिकल फैक्टरी में लगी आग
केमिकल फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
