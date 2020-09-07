बस हाईजैक मामलाः नाटकीय अंदाज में आत्म समर्पण करने थाना पहुंचे दिल्ली के दो आरोपी, हाथों में थे पोस्टर

{"_id":"5f563e5d8ebc3e45486b354f","slug":"agra-bus-hijack-news-latest-update-in-hindi-accused-reached-police-station-for-surrender","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u0923 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाना मलपुरा आत्म समर्पण करने पहुंचे बस हाईजैक मामले के दो आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ढाबा से बरामद हुई हाइजैक बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हाइजैक प्रकरणः मठभुड़ में घायल प्रदीप से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हाईजैक करने के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला