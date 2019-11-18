शहीद संतोष सिंह के चाचा बोले- भतीजे की शहादत पर गर्व, पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे सरकार

{"_id":"5dd2af658ebc3e550115e86e","slug":"martyrs-santosh-singh-s-family-proud-of-martyrdom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शरीद संतोष कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद संतोष कुमार सिंह के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संतोष कुमार सिंह की भतीजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के परिजन व ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संतोष कुमार सिंह का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला