Martyr Pankaj Singh Nauhwar's family will protest for Shaheed Smarak in mathura

शहीद के 'सम्मान' में प्रशासन की अनदेखी से आहत परिजन, 25 जून से करेंगे आमरण अनशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नौहझील (मथुरा), Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 10:21 AM IST
शहीद पंकज सिंह नौहवार
शहीद पंकज सिंह नौहवार
मथुरा के नौहझील क्षेत्र निवासी पंकज नौहवार की शहादत को चार माह गुजर गए, मगर अभी तक उसका स्मारक नहीं बनवाया गया है। प्रशासन की अनदेखी से इलाके के लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है। स्मारक बनवाने की मांग को लेकर 25 जून से शहीद का परिवार आमरण अनशन करेगा।
pankaj nouhwar balakot air strike pulwama attack shaheed smarak chopper crash in badgam
