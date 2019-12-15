रातभर ससुराल की चौखट पर बैठी रही विवाहिता, सास ने नहीं खोला दरवाजा, पति ने भी मुंह फेरा

{"_id":"5df6444a8ebc3e879b77eadb","slug":"married-women-protest-on-gate-of-in-laws-house-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924\u092d\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ससुराल की चौखट पर धरना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान को बंद दरवाजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठी विवाहिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला