मैनपुरीः खेत में पराली जलाने पर पांच किसानों को जेल, कॉलर पकड़कर ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक

{"_id":"5fa419278ebc3e91b710200e","slug":"mainpuri-police-sent-farmer-jail-in-case-of-burning-stubble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान को कॉलर पकड़कर खींचते हुए ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa419278ebc3e91b710200e","slug":"mainpuri-police-sent-farmer-jail-in-case-of-burning-stubble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पराली जलाने पर पहुंचा पुलिस-प्रशासन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa419278ebc3e91b710200e","slug":"mainpuri-police-sent-farmer-jail-in-case-of-burning-stubble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पराली जलाने की जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa419278ebc3e91b710200e","slug":"mainpuri-police-sent-farmer-jail-in-case-of-burning-stubble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पराली जलाने के बाद पहुंचे अधिकारी, किसान को कॉलर पकड़कर खींचते हुए ले गए प्रभारी निरीक्षक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa419278ebc3e91b710200e","slug":"mainpuri-police-sent-farmer-jail-in-case-of-burning-stubble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पराली जलाने की जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला