शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mahashivratri 2020 Lord Shiv Temples Of Agra

महाशिवरात्रि: आगरा के चारों कोनों पर विराजमान हैं भगवान महादेव, भक्तों पर बरसती हैं इनकी महिमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 12:03 AM IST
कैलाश मंदिर
1 of 7
कैलाश मंदिर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
महाशिवरात्रि पर ताजनगरी शिव की भक्ति में लीन हो गई है। शहर के चारों कोनों पर भगवान शिव के मंदिर के स्थापित हैं। मध्य भाग में श्री मनकामेश्वर और रावली महादेव भक्तों की रक्षा कर रहे हैं। इन शिवालयों को भव्य रूप से सजाया गया है। जानिए इन शिव मंदिरों का महत्व...। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
maha shivratri 2020 mahashivratri shiv temples

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

महाशिवरात्रिः संगम में पुण्य की आखिरी डुबकी के लिए पहुंचने लगे श्रद्धालु, 60 वर्ष बाद अद्भुत संयोग

21 फरवरी 2020

सज गए मंदिर
Meerut

महाशिवरात्रि: भोले बाबा के जयकारों से गूंज उठेगा शहर, देखें प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों का अद्भुत नजारा

21 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
खोखला पेड़
Agra

बड़े रोड़े हैं डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की राह में!, जर्जर पुल-खोखला पेड़, बंदर भी मार रहे 'गुलाटी'

21 फरवरी 2020

कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
Agra

महाशिवरात्रि: गंगाघाट पर आस्था और देशभक्ति का अनूठा संगम, कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा

21 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
बटेश्वर के मंदिर पूजा करते श्रद्घालु
Agra

महाशिवरात्रि: 117 साल बाद बन रहा दुर्लभ योग, शिव-पार्वती की पूजा से बनेंगे बिगड़े काम

21 फरवरी 2020

PRAYAGRAJ
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद जंक्शन नहीं, अब कहिए प्रयागराज जंक्शन, शहर के कई और स्टेशनों के नाम बदले

20 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Success story of dr. Ragini Singh who reached at Amar ujala office
Chandigarh

Pics: दुनिया में छाई रोहतक की डॉक्टर बहू, कभी 110 किलो था वजन, लोग मारने लगे थे ताने

20 फरवरी 2020

वार्ताकार साधना रामचंद्रन और संजय हेगड़े
Delhi NCR

जानें, शाहीन बाग में ऐसा क्या हुआ जिसकी वजह से भड़क गईं वार्ताकार साधना रामचंद्रन

20 फरवरी 2020

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
विज्ञापन
लिट्टी चोखा खाते हुए नरेंद्र मोदी
Delhi NCR

हुनर हाट: जिस दुकान पर मोदी ने खाई थी लिट्टी, अब वहां हो रही 'धनवर्षा'

20 फरवरी 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

यूपीपीएससीः उत्तर कुंजी के मामले में न्यायालय जा सकते हैं अभ्यर्थी

20 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
reservation in promotion: General OBC Employees protest maha rally in dehradun
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः पदोन्नति में आरक्षण के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे कर्मचारी, तस्वीरों में देखें आक्रोश

20 फरवरी 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

DDU में संगोष्ठी, मानसरोवर मंदिर में प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का हुआ आयोजन, देखें आज दिनभर की हलचल

20 फरवरी 2020

मंदिर में हुई पूजा।
Uttar Pradesh

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के रवाना होने से पहले किया गया पूजा-पाठ, बदला शिव परिवार का स्थान

20 फरवरी 2020

International Shivaratri Fair: Seven Gods including Dev Kamarunag arrived in Mandi
Shimla

शिवरात्रि मेलाः मंडी पहुंचे देव कमरूनाग समेत सात देवता, बड़ी जलेब से होगा शुभारंभ

20 फरवरी 2020

मनोज यादव की पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात।
Varanasi

जब मनोज यादव पैर छूने को झुके तो पीएम बोले- खिलाड़ी झुकता नहीं, एवरेस्ट फतह करो यह मेरा आशीर्वाद 

20 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग में भरे जाएंगे 1807 पद, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

20 फरवरी 2020

शादी करते प्रेमी युगल
Kanpur

दो साल चला प्रेम संबंध फिर मंदिर में की शादी, 12 घंटे बाद बोली लड़की इसके साथ नहीं रहना

20 फरवरी 2020

Kashi mahakal express before departs train was canceled show on screen cantt station varanasi
Varanasi

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के रवाना होने से पहले यात्रियों की यहां थम गई थीं सासें

20 फरवरी 2020

मानसरोवर मंदिर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करते सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

अपने गुरु को याद कर भावुक हुए सीएम योगी, बोले- मानसरोवर मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार की जताई थी इच्छा

20 फरवरी 2020

मंदिर वाली खाली सीट।
Varanasi

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के कोच बी5 के सीट नंबर-64 पर बिना शिव के हुई रवाना

20 फरवरी 2020

Maha Shivratri 2020: rare coincidence pujan vidhi for all zodiac sign
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2020 : पाना है मन चाहा वरदान तो राशि अनुसार ऐसे करें भगवान शिव का अभिषेक

20 फरवरी 2020

औघड़नाथ मंदिर
Meerut

महाशिवरात्रि पर 117 साल बाद बन रहा दुर्लभ संयोग, नौकरी में तरक्की चाहिए तो इन तरीकों से करें आराधना

20 फरवरी 2020

कैलाश मंदिर
कैलाश मंदिर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा शहर के मध्य स्थित मनकामेश्वर महादेव मंदिर
आगरा शहर के मध्य स्थित मनकामेश्वर महादेव मंदिर
सिकंदरा स्थित कैलाश महादेव मंदिर
सिकंदरा स्थित कैलाश महादेव मंदिर
भगवान पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव
भगवान पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव
भगवान राजेश्वर महादेव
भगवान राजेश्वर महादेव
बल्केश्वर महादेव मंदिर
बल्केश्वर महादेव मंदिर
रावली महादेव मंदिर
रावली महादेव मंदिर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited