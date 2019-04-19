शहर चुनें

lok sabha elections mulayam singh yadav with mayawati and akhilesh in mainpuri rally

तस्वीरें: कुछ ऐसे नजर आए माया संग मुलायम, चौथी तस्वीर में दिखा बेहद अलग अंदाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 07:48 PM IST
जनता का अभिवादन करते मुलायम
1 of 6
जनता का अभिवादन करते मुलायम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव ने पहली बार अपनी कर्मभूमि मैनपुरी में केवल अपने लिए ही वोट मांगे। अपने संबोधन में उन्होंने न तो पार्टी के घोषणा पत्र की बात की और न ही पार्टी की नीतियों पर बोले।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lok sabha elections 2019 2019 lok sabha elections mainpuri constituency
लोकसभा चुनाव में किस सीट पर बदल रहे समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पढ़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
जनता का अभिवादन करते मुलायम
जनता का अभिवादन करते मुलायम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंच पर आते मुलायम
मंच पर आते मुलायम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंच पर सपा बसपा गठबंधन के नेता
मंच पर सपा बसपा गठबंधन के नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मायावती के साथ मुलायम
मायावती के साथ मुलायम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैली में सपा बसपा गठबंधन नेता
रैली में सपा बसपा गठबंधन नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथ हिलाकर अभिवादन करते मुलायम
हाथ हिलाकर अभिवादन करते मुलायम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
