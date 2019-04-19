तस्वीरें: कुछ ऐसे नजर आए माया संग मुलायम, चौथी तस्वीर में दिखा बेहद अलग अंदाज

{"_id":"5cb9d20cbdec22145d385405","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-mulayam-singh-yadav-with-mayawati-and-akhilesh-in-mainpuri-rally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनता का अभिवादन करते मुलायम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंच पर आते मुलायम
मंच पर सपा बसपा गठबंधन के नेता
मायावती के साथ मुलायम
रैली में सपा बसपा गठबंधन नेता
हाथ हिलाकर अभिवादन करते मुलायम
