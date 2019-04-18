शहर चुनें

#VoteKaro कान्हा की नगरी में लोकतंत्र की जय-जयकार, जमकर हो रही वोटों की बौछार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 01:52 PM IST
संतों ने किया मतदान
संतों ने किया मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुवार को कान्हा की नगरी में मंदिरों की मंगला आरती के बाद ही लोग वोट देने के लिए पहुंचे। लोगों ने कान्हा जी का जयकारा लगाया और अपनी सरकार चुनने निकल पड़े। मौसम भी मेहरबान रहा सो हर बूथ पर सुबह से ही बंपर वोटिंग रही। सुबह 11 बजे तक मथुरा में 23 फीसदी वोटिंग हो चुकी थी। 
संतों ने किया मतदान
संतों ने किया मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के लिए वृद्धा को लेकर परिजन
मतदान के लिए वृद्धा को लेकर परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बूथ के बाहर महिला मतदाताओं की कतार
बूथ के बाहर महिला मतदाताओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान करने जातीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
मतदान करने जातीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहला वोट डाल कर स्याही दिखातीं युवतियां
पहला वोट डाल कर स्याही दिखातीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
