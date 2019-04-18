VoteKaro कान्हा की नगरी में लोकतंत्र की जय-जयकार, जमकर हो रही वोटों की बौछार

{"_id":"5cb827b2bdec22143f759728","slug":"mathura-lok-sabha-election-2019-live-voting-mathura-news-update-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094c\u091b\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संतों ने किया मतदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के लिए वृद्धा को लेकर परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बूथ के बाहर महिला मतदाताओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान करने जातीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहला वोट डाल कर स्याही दिखातीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला