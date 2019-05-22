तस्वीरें: ब्रज से जीतकर ये नेता पहुंचे संसद, छह सीटों पर जानिए किसकी चमकी थी 'किस्मत'

{"_id":"5ce5557ebdec22076d2057c5","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-agra-etah-mainpuri-firozabad-mathura-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926, \u091b\u0939 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अक्षय यादव
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ce5557ebdec22076d2057c5","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-agra-etah-mainpuri-firozabad-mathura-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926, \u091b\u0939 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ce5557ebdec22076d2057c5","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-agra-etah-mainpuri-firozabad-mathura-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926, \u091b\u0939 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजवीर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला