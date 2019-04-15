शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: जनसभा में अलग दिखा प्रियंका का अंदाज, राहुल ने किए तीखे प्रहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 08:40 PM IST
हाथ हिलाकर जनता का अभिवादन करते कांग्रेस नेता
हाथ हिलाकर जनता का अभिवादन करते कांग्रेस नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने मोदी सरकार को निशाने पर लेकर कहा है कि ये लोग कैसे राष्ट्रवादी हैं। जनता सवाल उठाए तो उसे देशद्रोही कहते हैं। किसान और महिलाएं हक के लिए आवाज उठाएं तो उन्हें पीटा जाता है। उन पर तमाम कानून लगाए जाते हैं। अगर आप राष्ट्रवादी हैं तो चुनाव के वक्त पाकिस्तान नहीं, हिंदुस्तान की बात कीजिए।
UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान




हाथ हिलाकर जनता का अभिवादन करते कांग्रेस नेता
हाथ हिलाकर जनता का अभिवादन करते कांग्रेस नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसभा को संबोधित करतीं प्रियंका गांधी
जनसभा को संबोधित करतीं प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसभा को संबोधित करते कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष
जनसभा को संबोधित करते कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सभा संबोधित करते ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
सभा संबोधित करते ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्याय रथ रवाना करते कांग्रेसी नेता
न्याय रथ रवाना करते कांग्रेसी नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसभा के दौरान बातचीत करते प्रियंका और राहुल
जनसभा के दौरान बातचीत करते प्रियंका और राहुल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
