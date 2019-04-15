तस्वीरें: जनसभा में अलग दिखा प्रियंका का अंदाज, राहुल ने किए तीखे प्रहार

{"_id":"5cb499bbbdec22144f418c69","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-priyanka-rahul-gandhi-addresses-rally-in-fatehpur-sikari-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथ हिलाकर जनता का अभिवादन करते कांग्रेस नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसभा को संबोधित करतीं प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसभा को संबोधित करते कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सभा संबोधित करते ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्याय रथ रवाना करते कांग्रेसी नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसभा के दौरान बातचीत करते प्रियंका और राहुल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला