lok sabha elections 2019 bjp samajwadi party fight from Mainpuri seat

इस लोकसभा सीट से अब तक नहीं जीत पाई भाजपा, हर 'लहर' रही बेअसर, ऐसा है सियासी हाल

नीलेश शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 02:27 PM IST
भाजपा
भाजपा
मयन ऋषि की तपोभूमि मैनपुरी में एक बार फिर भाजपा की मुश्किल परीक्षा है। चाहे राम लहर हो या 2014 की मोदी लहर, कभी भी भाजपा इस किले पर अपना झंडा नहीं गाढ़ पाई है। 1996 से यह सीट सपा के पास है। गठबंधन से सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव पांचवीं बार मैदान में हैं। इटावा के जसवंत नगर तक फैले इस लोकसभा क्षेत्र पर पढ़िए विशेष रिपोर्ट... 
lok sabha elections 2019 election general election 2019 bjp candidates mulayam singh yadav
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
Delhi NCR

डॉ. महेश शर्मा के लिए इस बार जीत की डगर होगी मुश्किल, आंकड़े देते हैं सबूत

8 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा
भाजपा
सपा प्रत्याशी मुलायम सिंह यादव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
सपा प्रत्याशी मुलायम सिंह यादव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
नामांकन के दौरान मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
नामांकन के दौरान मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
लोकसभा चुनाव
लोकसभा चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में लोकसभा चुनाव 2014 के नतीजे
मैनपुरी में लोकसभा चुनाव 2014 के नतीजे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा उपचुनाव 2019 के नतीजे
लोकसभा उपचुनाव 2019 के नतीजे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदाता (फाइल)
मतदाता (फाइल) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मैनपुरी सीट पर जातीय समीकरण
मैनपुरी सीट पर जातीय समीकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चुनाव पर चर्चा करते मैनपुरी के युवा
चुनाव पर चर्चा करते मैनपुरी के युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
