इस लोकसभा सीट से अब तक नहीं जीत पाई भाजपा, हर 'लहर' रही बेअसर, ऐसा है सियासी हाल

{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा प्रत्याशी मुलायम सिंह यादव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नामांकन के दौरान मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी में लोकसभा चुनाव 2014 के नतीजे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोकसभा उपचुनाव 2019 के नतीजे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतदाता (फाइल)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी सीट पर जातीय समीकरण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cac4c70bdec2214577e8597","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-samajwadi-party-fight-from-mainpuri-seat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0939\u0930 '\u0932\u0939\u0930' \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चुनाव पर चर्चा करते मैनपुरी के युवा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला